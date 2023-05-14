The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) is requesting cooperation and understanding from the public regarding the necessary maintenance of substation transformers regulating voltage from transmission to distribution lines.

Through its information office, PALECO said the maintenance work may cause power outages and emergency load shedding as a result of a shortage in the power supply available due to the maintenance work carried out in conjunction with the National Power Corporation (NPC).

PALECO and NPC have expressed regret for any inconvenience that the planned power outages may bring and have pledged to exert their utmost efforts to finish the maintenance work at the earliest possible time in order to reduce the effect on the power supply.

“Mga transformer po ng substation yung ating pini-preventive maintenance service (PMS). Sila yung nagbababa ng voltage from transmission line to lines ng PALECO,” said Maria Janelle Rebusada, information officer of the power cooperative.

“Kapag halimbawa, transformer ng isang feeder ang inaayos, yung feeder na yun, hindi talaga maibabalik ang kuryente hangga’t hindi tapos yung activity. Pag may unforseen na problema, natatagalan talaga,” she explained.

Due to the simultaneous performance of synchronized activities with NPC, the plant facilities that supply power is insufficient, she said. Therefore, it may be necessary to implement automatic load dropping (ALD) or emergency load shedding in the event of a sudden increase in demand or if the existing power facility encounters problems.

“We apologize po sa inconvenience we are all experiencing right now. Dagdag din na we are also prioritizing the safety and security ng mga gumagawa. We hope na maintindihan po ito ng lahat ng member-consumer-owners (MCOs) and that this activity is done to ensure po na efficient and maayos ang ating system,” Rebusada further said.

Numerous areas have been experiencing power supply disruptions since May 13 due to maintenance activities being carried out by PALECO and NPC.

PALECO is conducting preventive maintenance on its 2x25MVA power transformer at the PALECO Substation, which will result in temporary power outages.

NPC, on the other hand, is conducting several activities such as the installation of Structure No. 41 in Brgy. Sicsican, tapping of newly relocated structures to Pole 49 and 54 along Brgy. Sicsican, pole dressing and transfer of line hardware and conductors of Structure No. 103 in Brgy. Tiniguiban, installation of poles for the 2nd and 3rd segments of the previously installed steel pole butt of Structure No. 15, and hotspot repair for Pole No. 105, 82, and 83.

The scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the safety of the workers who will be conducting the maintenance activities.

