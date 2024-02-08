The electric cooperative here has urgently called for congressional and national government intervention to tackle the escalating power rate hike gripping Palawan.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida appealed to the House Committee on Energy, emphasizing the repercussions of removing subsidies for member-consumers-owners of off-grid electric cooperatives such as PALECO.

PALECO operates independently of the National Power Corporation Small Power Utilities Group (NPC-SPUG) and serves as a cornerstone in delivering electricity to the island community.

“I stand before you today not just as the general manager of PALECO but as a representative of the people of Palawan, particularly the members of PALECO. We are facing a crucial challenge that requires your attention and support,” Contrivida said.

He attributed the hike to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s order halting the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Delta P Inc. The generation rate skyrocketed by 108% from ₱6.9520/kWh in October 2023 to ₱14.4611/kWh in November 2023.

Faced with looming blackouts, PALECO entered into an Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with Delta P, adhering to Department of Energy Circular No. DC 2023-06-0021.

Contrivida stated that the negotiated procurement of the EPSA, as mandated by the circular, has been promptly submitted to the ERC within the prescribed 30 calendar days after the event.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) Law, PALECO, situated in an off-grid area, is entitled to a subsidy regardless of the form of Power Supply Agreement they enter into.

Off-grid areas are those that are not yet connected to the country’s transmission system.

“It is evident that the cost of power in Palawan would have been lower than the current power rate if the subsidy entitled to PALECO Member-Consumers-Owners is being given,” he said.

“The subsidy is crucial to ensuring affordable electricity for our community, and without it, the burden falls heavily on the shoulders of our consumers,” Contrivida added.

He urged Congress to investigate possibilities for reinstating the subsidy owed to PALECO Member-Consumers-Owners (MCOs), as stipulated by the EPIRA law.

He expressed optimism that with Congress’s backing, practical solutions can be devised to ease the plight of Palawan residents.

PALECO’s dedication to serving the Palawan community remains steadfast, and they eagerly anticipate cooperating with Congress to surmount these obstacles and ensure a sustainable and economical energy landscape for the province.

“We are grateful for your time and attention to our plea. May we work hand-in-hand for the betterment of Palawan and its people,” concluded Engr. Rez Contrivida.