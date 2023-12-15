The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) declined the National Power Corporation’s (NPC) requests for scheduled maintenance blackouts for the remainder of December.

They made this announcement during the 4th Quarter Press Conference held at Canvas Boutique Hotel on Wednesday,, December 13, with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted power during the holidays.

General Manager Rez Contrivida stated that the NPC’s maintenance of the 69-kilovolt (kV) Roxas-Taytay transmission line will resume next year. Furthermore, he explained that while maintenance-related power interruptions would not occur, other interruptions would be beyond Paleco and NPC’s control.

He said the 69 kV transmission line, inaugurated in February this year, enhanced electric energy distribution across the Palawan main grid, which includes El Nido, Taytay, San Vicente, Rizal, Cuyo, Araceli, Agutaya, Balabac, and Cagayancillo.

However, the overhead design of the wires resulted in uncontrolled power outages affecting the entire grid. The most significant incidents occurred last November, including birds being electrocuted on the 69 kV jumper line from NPC to Paleco and a lightning flashover that struck the transmission line section between Aborlan and Irawan.

“That 69 kV transmission line is NPC’s critical asset. Wala pong jurisdiction si Paleco para galawin yan, sila lang ang pwede mag-conduct ng improvement. We can do a recommendation and making sure na walang interruption, mayroong corresponding cost,” Contrivida said, adding that the recent power outage earlier this month was due to a lightning strike hitting the transmission line.

Contrivida emphasized that both Paleco and NPC were taking active steps to maintain the integrity of this transmission line and other wires, but budget concerns have slowed down their efforts.

He reported that during discussions with the provincial government regarding the power outages, the NPC estimated a total of P900 million for complete repairs of all wires. This includes upgrading old wires with insulation to prevent short circuits caused by stray branches, leaves, and animals on the lines. Additionally, a grounding mechanism, such as a shield wire, is proposed to conduct lightning away from the towers.

“Di naman pwede agad-agad [ang solusyon] kasi medyo mabigat ang 900 million. (…) Dahan-dahan ito, di naman kami pwedeng lumagpas sa aming in-apply na capital expenditures,” he said.

Contrivida also cleared the misconception that the lines were failing, as the automatic shutdown of power was a protective failsafe to prevent electrical fires along the lines.

“That is at 1000 volts at may flashovers yan, even substations masusunog. Pag yun po nawala, mas matagal tayong mawawalan ng power. Pero gunagana ang protections natin kaya meron tayong interruptions.”

Contrivida mentioned that the transmission side had already completed their work, whereas the distribution side at Paleco was still making efforts when it comes to the timing of the next blackout in Palawan.

Engr. Ricardo Adajao, the technical services director manager for PALECO, pointed out that 10% of the bare wires in Palawan were insulated this year.

However, Contrivida acknowledged that the costs for insulation required approval from the Energy Regulation Commission (ERC). Despite the relatively small progress, he expressed hope that it meant that within seven years, at least 70% of Palawan’s lines would be covered.

“We are seeking help from the LGU since we do not want to raise the rate for our [member-consumers]. Hindi ito profit-oriented so kung ano yung binayad natin sa planta, yun din ang sisingilin natin sa consumer.”

Regarding the funding from the National Electrification Administration (NEA), Contrivida expressed a positive affirmation. He recalled PALECO’s achievement of being classified as an AA electric cooperative, which is the second-highest classification in NEA’s EC Overall Performance Assessment.

The NEA defined the assessment as measuring electric cooperatives nationwide for their “financial, institutional, and technical performance”, including member-consumer owner satisfaction. This classification served as the basis for performance incentives given to the ECs.

“As of now nasa 93 na kami, so yung 95 and above [na triple A] ay siguro malapit na. Kailangan na lang ng puspusang pagsasaayos para marating,” Contrivida added.