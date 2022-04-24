The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said it is probing the cause of the Sunday night fire at an electric post along Wescom Road as it restored supply in affected barangays covered by the Factor recloser.

According to information officer Rex Ruta, the fire has harmed not just PALECO lines but also telecommunication cables.

The power outage began at 7:34 p.m., impacting the barangays of San Manuel, San Pedro, and San Miguel, as well as Naval Road, the 570th Composite Tactical Wing Compound, and Naval Compound.

“May parts na naibalik kasi ‘yong mga lateral part na affected talaga— doon sa mga hindi pa naibalik sa part ng San Miguel, baka Monday pa kasi delikado raw para sa mga linemen kung ngayong gabi,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Under investigation pa siya kasi tinitingnan pa rin may mga telcos (lines)—hindi pa nila makita kung ano talaga naging cause,” he added.

The power supply was restored at 7:44 p.m., according to the advisory of the electric cooperative.

PALECO also apologized for the trouble caused by the interruption.