The newly launched 5 MVA substation in Barangay Lucbuan, Puerto Princesa, will help to provide reliable power and reduce the possibility of outages in the northern barangays of the city, according to the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

General manager Engr. Rez Contrivida said Wednesday that the new substation is in addition to the one already present in PALECO’s main office.

It will enhance the transmission of electricity and voltage from Brgy. Lucbuan to Langogan and Lucbuan to Salvacion.

The P31 million substation is funded by Capital Expenditures (CapEx) from 2017 to 2022. Contrivida stated that the substation aims to minimize system loss from the city proper to Brgy. Langogan.

“Yong linya natin na pagkahaba-haba, Puerto Princesa hanggang dito sa Langogan. May instances na kapag meron problema doon sa certain area, all of the areas will be affected. Nagkakaroon ng interruption, at sa haba ng linya, masyadong mataas yong system loss natin,” he said.

The management also intends to improve the facility by adding lineman’s quarters so that they can respond immediately to any problems in the area.

In addition, a collection center will be included to provide member-consumer-owners in the surrounding area with an alternative to paying at the main office.

“Ang problema before na nahirapan sila na mapaikot ang kanilang electric fan at ilaw nila ay mahina ang bigay ng liwanag. Itong substation natin sa Lucbuan ay yan ang magriresolve dahil maiko-correct niya ang boltahe sa area dito sa Lucbuan,” he said.

PALECO is also preparing to begin construction on a second substation in Brgy. Montible for the barangays in the south.

About Post Author