District II director Moises Arzaga Jr. is set to assume the chairmanship of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), following an election held during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Power coop information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada confirmed that Arzaga had been elected and will take over as chairman as soon as an installation schedule has been determined.

Arzaga’s district includes the barangays of Mandaragat, San Miguel, and San Jose in Puerto Princesa City.

The special meeting was called to fill the vacancy left by former chairperson Maylene Ballares, who was disqualified from running for another term as District 1 director.

“Special meeting talaga yon, with more than 20 agenda. Nagkaroon lang ng election kasi nga nabakante ang position [ng] chairman,” Arzaga said in a text message sent to Palawan News.

According to him, the oath taking might be conducted next week along with the installation of new project supervisor, Rene Fajilagutan, general manager from Romblon Electric Cooperative.

He added that administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda and deputy administrator Atty. Omar Mayo of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) will arrive next week for the installation.

Liza Angela Jaranilla of District VIII remains the vice chair of the BOD, which covers the towns of Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya.

