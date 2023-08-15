Palawan Electric Cooperative will be offering free consultations on a weekly basis for its members and their families starting from August 17-18.

This initiative is part of PALECO’s Social Development Plan for the year 2023, taking place at its main office from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The first 10 patients to register will be accommodated each day on the mentioned dates. Thursdays will focus on ENT cases, while pediatric cases will be attended to on Fridays.

Furthermore, starting from August 23, PALECO will also provide obstetrics and gynecology consultations every Wednesday.

This opportunity is open to PALECO members, those listed on their electric connection, as well as their spouses and children. In the case of single members, their parents are eligible. Attendees should bring supporting documents such as Birth Certificates, Marriage Certificates, and valid government IDs.

This program has been made possible through PALECO’s collaboration with the Palawan Medical Society.