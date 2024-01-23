Employees of Palawan Electric Cooperative initiated the annual “Alay Mula sa Puso” gift-giving event in line with their 50th anniversary.

Approximately 170 residents from Sito Arado Dos, Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay benefited from the activity that distributed grocery packs containing essentials like rice, canned goods, noodles, coffee, and more.

The cooperative emphasizes the importance of community involvement and collective effort in making a positive impact.

As part of the broader 50th Founding Anniversary festivities, upcoming events include the grand draw for the “Magbayad ng Maaga at Manalo Raffle Promo” on January 24.

Giveaways also await those settling their monthly dues at PALECO’s main office and satellite offices on the anniversary day, January 25.

The cooperative plans further community engagement activities, such as a gift-giving activity for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Puerto Princesa on January 29, Dumaran Municipality on January 30, and Rizal Municipality on January 31.

Residents and supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the lineup of activities throughout the year, marking a full year of celebrations for PALECO’s 50-year journey.