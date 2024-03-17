Palawan Electric Cooperative General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida clarified the controversy regarding their recent acquisition of two generator sets, explaining their purpose to provide backup power supply for El Nido town.

Contrivida said that the cooperative acquired the generator sets through a loan from Leyte Electric Cooperative 5 (Leyeco 5), facilitated by the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

He noted that with the National Power Corporation’s (Napocor) provision of an additional generator set for El Nido, Palawan Electric Cooperative’s (PALECO) units are now on standby at its main office.

“Last year nakapag-provide si NPC, nagkaroon ng 8-MW doon, ililipat sana namin sa Taytay,” Contrivida said during a Kapihan sa PALECO with the media on Friday, March 15.

“Dalawa yan, yung isa supposed to be ay para sa El Nido and yung isa ay dito kasi nga last year, medyo manipis na yung ating reserve. So, once na makulangan tayo ng power, like halimbawa nasiraan yung power provider, meron tayong pang-augment,” he stated.

Contrivida emphasized that the process had the full awareness and approval of the Department of Energy (DOE), NEA, and Napocor, particularly during its transportation from Samar to Puerto Princesa City via a Philippine Navy vessel.

He also stressed that their critics’ claims that the generators were provided at no were incorrect.

Only the transportation of the generators was free.

“Libre yung transport [through the Philippine Navy]. Na-misinterpret ata yun and akala yung genset ang libre,” he said.

The generator sets were acquired, he said, by Leyeco 5 but were designated by NEA to be transferred to PALECO, in response to the clamor of member-consumer-owners (MCO) in previous general membership assembly meetings.

The two gensets cost ₱33 million and ₱29 million respectively and will be paid in 5-year and 10-year terms.

The loan will be repaid through quarterly amortization, with the funds sourced from the capital shares of MCOs as approved by the Board of Directors (BOD).

“Ito’y ia-apply natin ng capital rate recovery sa ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) so, at the end of the day, ibabalik din yun (capital shares),” he said.

After the generator sets arrived, a technical team from Leyeco 5 came to assist in conducting testing and commissioning. Contrivida said that the units are already synchronized with their distribution system and that there are just some other processes that need to be completed before they are fully commissioned.

He asserted that just because the generator sets are located in PALECO does not imply inoperability, as they are activated by them during power shortages.

“Our plan now is yung isa will stay here sa Puerto and yung isa will be mobile. So, kung may need sa El Nido or Taytay or Roxas, doon gagamitin,” he added.

Board Chairperson Mylene Ballares also noted that while the generator sets are on standby, they can also be commissioned by independent power producers (IPPs).

“Kung sakali na yung ibang IPPs would need it, we can rent it out to them,” she said.

They assured that the loan will not be included as an additional charge to MCOs’ monthly bills.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that El Nido is again facing a potential power shortage as summer approaches.

He mentioned receiving a letter from Napocor management in the town regarding the imminent power shortage.

Currently, El Nido has 8.85 megawatts available, with peak demand reaching 8.1 MW, he said, noting that it could increase further during the peak tourism season.

However, he mentioned that he has already informed Napocor’s main office in Manila and that their backup generator will arrive by June.

“So kung hindi natin i-augment, rotational blackout ang mangyayari,” he said.

“Ngayon we are in the process of coodrinating with the LGU and NPC para ma-augment yung supply with our mobile genset,” he added.