The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) plans to schedule a special general assembly meeting in December to tackle proposed amendments to its bylaws and relax the qualifications criteria for membership in its audit and election committees.

Board chair Jeffrey Tan-Endriga said this would have been tackled in the July meeting that did not materialize because of the lack of a quorum. He said they plan to call another meeting in December if the barangay and SK elections are postponed, to ensure the participation of its member consumers.

He said that when all of its officers are in place, PALECO will be able to get the Certificate of Good Standing from the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), which is required.

“Mataas ang qualification requirement ng isang officer katulad ng isang board member kaya walang nagkakainteres, walang ma-qualify sa hinihinging qualification. Isa sa proposal sa pag-amyenda ng ating bylaws is to relax the qualifications needed for this position,” he said.

The original date of the annual general assembly meeting (AGAM) on July 23 was adjourned immediately after failing to meet the quorum. The AGAM should have had five percent of the attendees to reach the quorum for the meeting, which is 5,620, but only recorded 5,071 participants.

The electric cooperative has a total of 112,408 MCOs. Endriga had said before that this was the first time the quorum hadn’t been met.

The AGAM in July was supposed to be the resumption of the annual meeting after the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“Nagkataon lang na hindi natuloy pero ito ang isa sa mga intention ng ating kooperatiba, para mabigyan natin ng opportunity ‘yong iba nating MCOs na gusto magserbisyo. Mga volunteer ‘yan, katulad din ng board of member ay honoraria lang hindi naman nagsusweldo,” he said.

Other agenda items included in the membership meeting are: dividend and patronage fund for a net surplus of the cooperative in 2019, 2020, and 2021; amendment of articles of cooperation and by-laws; identifying members for the committees of mediation and conciliation; ethics education and training; and a presentation of PALECO plans and programs for 2022 to 2026.

