Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has accused a member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Puerto Princesa City of imputing malicious motives against its management by posting misleading information regarding their tax obligations.

This was said in a statement from PALECO released today, February 29, in reaction to Councilor Robert Elgin Damasco’s post on Wednesday, February 28, concerning the NOD issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) regarding the power cooperative’s tax payments.

Damasco’s post featured a duplicate of a letterfrom the BIR, signed by Revenue District Officer Rodante Caballero, pointing out an inconsistency identified through the Initial Observation for Reconciliation.

He asserted that, according to observations from the National Electrification Administration (NEA), PALECO had collected more than ₱53 million in value added tax (VAT) from its members-consumers-owners (MCOs) as of November 23, 2023, but had only remitted slightly over ₱17 million to the BIR.

The BIR had validated this claim, Damasco stated, by issuing a NOD on December 12, 2023.

“PALECO pasaway talaga kayo! Kasama sa kinokolekta ninyo sa mga member consumers ang value added tax (buwis).

Ayon sa audit report ng National Electrification Administration, ang actual collection ng PALECO sa VAT as of November 23, 2023 ay umaabot sa mahigit ₱53 million,” he stated.

“Mahigit ₱17 million lang ang binayad ng PALECO sa BIR. Kinumperma ito ng BIR! Katunayan, naglabas ng Notice of Discrepancy ang BIR Laban sa PALECO! Bakit hindi ninyo binabayad ng buo sa BIR e nakolekta na ninyo lahat yan sa mga member consumer owners? Marami pa akong nalaman. Mga member consumer owners, kumilos na!” he stated.

The BIR, in the notice of discrepancy, informed that the investigation report regarding PALECO’s internal tax obligations for the taxable year 2021, covering January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, as per Letter of Authority No. SN: 201900031182/AUDM21-036-2023-033412 dated June 29, 2023, has been submitted to their office by the relevant revenue officers.

The mentioned report contains the specifics of disparities, marked Annex “A”, discovered during the inquiry.

“Please take note that this is not yet a deficiency tax assessment,” the letter stated.

“In observance of procedural due process pursuant to Section 228 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended, and its implementing rules and regulations, you and/or your authorized representative are invited to a Discussion of Discrepancy at Revenue District Office No. 036- FD Bldg. Cor. H. Mendoza cor. Carandang St. Brgy. Manggahan, Puerto Puerto Princesa City, Palawan within five (5) days from receipt hereof to enable you to present and explain your side on the discrepancies noted by the investigating Revenue Officer. You may submit at said discussion whatever documentary evidence you may have to reconcile and refute the noted discrepancies,” it further stated.

In its defense, PALECO explained that the tax assessment is part of an iterative process involving the issuance of the NOD when data mismatches occur. It emphasized that the NOD explicitly stated that it is not yet a case of deficiency tax assessment.

It added that as part of the audit process, the cooperative is given a chance to “reconcile” and “refute” an initial observation about a discrepancy, which it has already responded to and that negotiations are continuing.

PALECO characterized Damasco’s sharing of the NOD as “malicious,” as it implies to those unfamiliar with the audit procedure that the cooperative has been negligent in paying the correct taxes to the BIR.

“Ang pag-post ng nasabing NOD ay malisyoso sapagkat sa mga hindi pamilyar sa nasabing proseso, maaaring mag-mistulang hindi nagbabayad ng tamang buwis ang Kooperatiba. Subalit sinisiguro ng Pamunuang ito na sakali mang hindi pumabor sa PALECO ang maging pinal na resulta ng ginawang tax assessment dito ay babayaran ng PALECO ang buwis na dapat nitong bayaran,” PALECO’s statement said.

Additionally, it stated that sharing the NOD without authorization from both the BIR and PALECO, or any other entity subject to tax assessment, amounted to a breach of Republic Act 10173, also known as the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

PALECO pointed out that spreading false information or distorting normal activities does not contribute anything helpful to the cooperative.