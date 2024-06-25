A Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) consumer and critic claims that its general manager was made permanent despite failing to comply with his performance contract during his probationary period.

Antonio Cabrestante, a PALECO member-consumer-owner, shared a letter addressed to Sec. Raphael Lotilla of the Department of Energy, questioning the permanency of PALECO’s general manager, Rez Contrivida, on June 25, 2023.

“It has come to our knowledge that current General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida of Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) miserably failed to comply with his Performance Management Contract (MC) during his probationary period between 2022 and 2023. However, we were shocked to know that he was appointed in a permanent capacity as PALECO General Manager despite his failure,” Cabrestante stated.

Cabrestante demanded that the results of Contrivida’s evaluation of his Performance Management Contract (PMC) be made public to ensure the transparency and accountability of concerned government officials at the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

Palawan News has sought PALECO’s comment on the issue but has yet to receive a reply.