The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) board of directors (BOD) chose a new chair and vice chair on Friday to fill the spots left open by Jeffrey Tan-Endriga’s resignation as chair.

Information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada confirmed that Maylene D. Ballares from District 1 was elected as chairperson and Liza Angela M. Jaranilla from District VIII as vice chairperson on October 7.

District I encompasses Puerto Princesa Poblacion from Brgy. Pag-asa to Bancao-Bancao, whereas District VIII encompasses Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya.

The election follows the decision of Endriga, former board chair, to step down after the disqualification ruling made early this week by the coop’s selection committee. Endriga was disqualified as a lone candidate in the District IX election covering the towns of Quezon and Rizal.

Endriga served as board chair since 2015 and attempted to be re-elected in the October 7 district election.

Ballares was the vice chair of the board under the leadership of Endriga.

The oath was administered by Atty. Xerxes D. Adzuara, National Electrification Administration (NEA) Designated Project Supervisor for PALECO.

