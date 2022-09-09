- Advertisement by Google -

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) disqualified the only person who wanted to fill the open board seat for District VI.

According to PALECO information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada, the screening committee of the cooperative noticed that the applicant from Barangay Panacan, Narra, did not have a consumption record, which is required by their bylaws.

“Sabi kasi sa bylaws ng PALECO, for you to qualify for BOD, dapat you are an actual resident and consumer in the district that he or she seeks to represent for at least two years immediately preceding the election,” Rebusada said.

“Pero upon checking, ‘yong in-issue sa kaniya na certficate na siya ay member ni PALECO, although siya ay member, siya ay walang consumption magmula pa noong 2015,” she added.

District VI covers the municipality of Narra and is one of the remaining districts out of 12 that is set to have an election this year. She added that a lone candidate should at least get a vote in the district election.

The applicant submitted his certificate of candidacy on August 30 and underwent a two-day screening. On September 2, the PALECO screening committee decided to declare the applicant disqualified to be a candidate for the election.

The seat for the district’s representative remains vacant, along with District VII, covering the towns of Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Sofronio Española, and Balabac.

Rebusada said that the District VII election is scheduled for September 24.

The disqualified applicant may appeal to the National Electrification Administration (NEA). PALECO has no schedule yet for the district’s new election schedule, which was supposed to happen on September 10.

