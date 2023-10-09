The Palawan Electric Cooperative voiced “concern and dismay” on Monday following the Energy Regulatory Commission’s rejection of their petition for approval of the Power Supply Agreement with Delta P, Inc.

This follows a directive from the energy commission, instructing the power cooperative to end its long-term supply agreement with the independent power producer by October 21, which could result in a substantial 20 MW shortfall in the Palawan grid.

Engineer Rez Contrivida, the general manager of the power cooperative, said in a statement that “the ruling will severely affect their ability to provide stable and reliable electrification services to our franchise area.”

On the other hand, he stated that the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) guarantees that it would use every resource at its disposal in order to maintain their “normal level of service.”

The order that was issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on September 21 was in accordance with a decision that was issued by the Supreme Court in the year 2016.

This judgement overruled the ERC’s decision to enable power service providers like PALECO to accept Swiss challenge bids from power producing companies instead of holding competitive bidding to award supply contracts.

“We would like to emphasize that PALECO has always been, and will continue to be, compliant with all governmental and regulatory procedures,” he said.

“Accordingly, we will immediately file for a motion for reconsideration of this ERC order. We believe our position is both legally and reasonably sound, since it is anchored on a foundational rule of law: ex-post facto regulations cannot be applied in any case, as there can be no retrospective impact of new regulations on deficiencies committed before the introduction of the new statutes,” Contrivida pointed out.

Contrivida emphasized that there were no preexisting implementing or supplementing instructions on the 2015 Competitive Selection Process Policy (CSP) at the time of the submission of the DPI-PALECO PSA with the ERC.

He added that no less than the Department of Energy (DOE) acknowledged that the CSP was carried out and awarded appropriately, in accordance with the regulatory framework that was in place at the period in question.

“In the meantime, we remain fully committed to providing our consumers with steady supply of power, despite the current challenges,” he said.