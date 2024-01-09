The Palawan Electric Cooperative, in response to the rising power rates, said it will defer its disconnection policy for unpaid bills for consumers whose December 2023 bills surpass a 31-day billing cycle.

This decision was announced by the power cooperative’s General Manager, Rez Contrivida, during a Monday press conference with the Puerto Princesa City government.

“Ito kasi yong talagang medyo mainit—yong sinasabi nating more than 31 days cycle na na-charge sa ating mga consumer. Noong nakita ko yon, hindi rin naging maganda yong pakiramdam ko dahil ang dapat nasa 31 days lang,” Contrivida said in addressing the issue.

“Kinausap ko na ang ating staff, I’ve already given [my instruction] to give consideration for those with more than 31 days. It’s already [being] implemented,” he continued.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) Area Central Operations Manager Mary Eustelia Bundac further explained that as a distribution center, the cooperative is somewhat limited in how it can alleviate the burden of the December 2023 price increases on consumers.

Extending the disconnection deadline is Paleco’s way of lessening the burden for its members-consumers-owners (MCOs), as explained by Bundac.

In response to concerns about errors and unexpected charges in recent power bills, she stated that Paleco’s focus would be on those with bills exceeding a 31-day billing cycle.

Furthermore, Bundac emphasized that consumers are obliged to pay the amount stated on the bill, unless there are clear discrepancies in the calculation. She justified this by explaining that the price hike is a reflection of the actual cost generation rate from Paleco’s emergency power supplier Delta P.

“Actually, yung pwede lang natin i-consider is yung pag-implement ng disconnection schedule kasi after one month di ba supposedly mismo na dapat magbabayad. Sa areas na affected ay mula San Jose papunta sa barrio, tayo po ay mag-e-extend ng disconnection date,” she said.

“Yun pa rin po ang na-consume natin. (…) Ang akala nila ay mali yung reading kaya grabe ang pagtaas ng bill. Pero yung pwede tingnan ay yung total consumption, i-divide sa number of days. Kung nakita natin na tumaas yung consumption sa daily, kayo na ang in charge diyan,” Bundac added.

Bundac also encouraged consumers to get their meters checked and repaired, as she stated that all consumers are entitled to get their electric meters checked up to two times a year.

General Manager Rez Contrivida recognized the annoyance caused by inaccuracies in power bill calculations, emphasizing to customers that manual meter readings can be prone to human mistakes and that meter-related computational errors can occur, which are often unavoidable.

He stated that at present, Paleco has only 10 meter readers for manual readings, a situation they acknowledge as inadequate.

To address this, he mentioned that they plan to increase the number of meter readers, a provision to be included in the budget for this year.

“We are considering also the approved budget for the year—we have already included para dyan sa additional meter readers,” he said.

At the beginning of the New Year, Mayor Lucilo Bayron paid a visit to Paleco and engaged in discussions with its management about ways to ease the burden on residents caused by exorbitant power bills.

A consensus was reached to organize a press conference on Monday to clarify the situation and the reasons behind the higher rates.