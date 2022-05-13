The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) formed a task force to address the delays in the delivery of statements of accounts (SOA) of member-consumer owners (MCOs).

Information officer Rex Ruta said the delays are caused by a lack of manpower, which resulted from the new organizational structure. PALECO only had 11 meter readers before the creation of the task force.

Ruta added that there are seven teams composed of two personnel each, which may do the task in alternate modes for each day.

“Nagkaroon ng memorandum from the Office of the GM signed by our acting General Manager Ms. Regal. All Department Managers ay nagkaroon ng representatives para sa team. Then dumaan ang mga iyon sa one day orientation and training para ma-handle ng maayos yong task sa task force,” Ruta said.

- Advertisement -

The team, dubbed Task Force Statement of Account (SOA) Delivery, is comprised of employees from various departments who will devote a half-day of their time beginning on May 12 to complete the task.

Ruta said that the electric cooperative was worried about the higher bill because the meter wasn’t read on time.

He also said that the Customer Welfare Desk and explanations for problems on bills are checked and double-checked.

The task force was also implemented in northern and southern areas as the same concerns were also experienced. PALECO is looking forward to normalizing the cycle of SOA distribution as soon as possible, he said.

In a separate statement, the electric cooperative said the task force is expected to reduce the backlogs in delivery and normalize the cycle of SOA distribution, which brings confusion to MCOs.

The delivery of SOA is usually scheduled every second week of the month.

“The soonest as possible nga sana. But as per Technical Services Department, baka aabutin ng a month or more pa. Depende sa magiging effect ng ginawang task force,” he said.