The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) clarified that it can only provide limited assistance to the National Power Corporation’s (NPC) challenge in energizing some towns because it involves financial issues that must be resolved at the national level.

According to Area North Operations Department Manager Engr. Renato Briones, there is continuous coordination between the electric cooperative and the NPC.

However, PALECO’s management made clear that there is no outstanding payment for the Subsidized-Approved Generation Rate (SAGR), which is collected from member-consumer-owners.

“Nais linawin ng pamunuan ng kooperatiba na limitado lamang ang maaari nitong maitulong sa NPC ukol sa ganitong suliranin sapagkat ito’y usaping pinansyal sa nasyonal na lebel,” PALECO noted in a statement.

The NPC diesel power plant (DPP) in Taytay and some parts of Dumaran covered by PALECO ran out of fuel. On January 5, the operation was resumed 24 hours after the delivery was received.

The Taytay DPP of NPC encountered a delay in the delivery of fuel supply as the supplier temporarily holds due to the unsettled payment of its head office.

On the other hand, the NPC reduced operations in El Nido resulting in the rotational blackout to extend the existing fuel supply in El Nido DPP. Electricity supply only runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

