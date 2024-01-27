Several city residents have again turned to social media to complain about their electricity bills, pointing out the substantial price hikes that are posing real financial challenges, making it difficult for them to manage these expenses.

They also express harboring doubts regarding the accuracy of their electricity bills, particularly when these reach into the thousands or even millions.

One such resident is Angel Bilocura, who took to social media on January 25 to reveal that her bill amounted to a staggering ₱2.5 million. This bill was scheduled for payment on January 16, with the looming threat of disconnection on January 25 if left unsettled.

In a Facebook post, Bilocura bantered about how she felt, stating, “Sorry! 2.5 Million lang naman electric bill namin. 72 pcs kase ref ko tapos 116 na aircon, 789 na tv. Hi Palawan Electric Cooperative, thank you!! (sic).”

Clarifying the nature of her ₱2.5 million electricity bill, Paleco information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada explained that it was categorized as a “read-and-bill case,” which had not yet been integrated into their system.

This delay in updating the billing system resulted in a failure to alert their billing analyst about the sudden change in the account status. She said Paleco acknowledges that this was a human error, attributed in part to the limited number of meter readers who still have to cover over 5,000 meters each month.

However, Rebusada assured customers that such errors were on the decline. The bill is not immediately due for payment and will be revisited to rectify the issue.

“Yung sa ₱2.5M na bill, ito pala ay read-and-bill. Kaya wala pa sya sa system namin kaya hindi pa na alerto yung billing analyst na may abrupt change sa account nya. One of those human errors po talaga na we expect na rin kasi hindi pa nadadagdagan ang mga meter readers namin dahil hiring pa din po kami,” she said.

“Nasa 5000+ pa rin ang nire-reading ng kada isang meter reader namin sa isang buwan. pero significantly less na rin yung nakikita naming mga ganitong errors na nangyayari. Of course, di naman po yan papabayaran sa MCO. Pinapuntahan na ulit para ma check at maayos yung bill nya,” Rebusada explained.

She also clarified that their intention was to re-read all meters, particularly those with billing discrepancies from the previous cycle.

For customers who spotted multiple bills on the Paleco mobile app, they are advised to wait for their statements of account (SOA) for the correct due date.

“Bakit dalawa ang billing sa January na nakita sa PALECO mobile app? Ito kasi ay dahil naghabol ang Paleco na ma reading ulit ang lahat, lalo na yung mga sumobra sa last billing cycle na 31 days. Pero kung sa mobile app ito nakita, paki hintay po yung SOA para sa tamang due date. Mas nauuna kasi ang system kesa sa mano-manong delivery ng bill,” Rebusada said.

For those who have not yet received their SOA, she said that the delivery is indeed delayed, especially for December, which reflects November’s consumption, with some exceeding 31 days. The delay is due to the priority placed on reading for January, which accounts for December consumption, including the extra days beyond 31 days.

Rebusada said this approach aims to bring the billing cycle back to 31 days for the following month, which is February, representing January consumption.

She assured that they are “actively” working to address these concerns and enhance billing accuracy and efficiency.