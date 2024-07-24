The Palawan Electric Cooperative has received a warning from the cooperative authority regarding possible sanctions for supposedly skirting the agency in its decision to postpone its Annual General Membership Assembly (AGMA) until November instead of an earlier date.

In a letter dated July 21 to Niel Singco, secretary of PALECO, the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) pointed out that the electric cooperative did not obtain necessary approval for its rescheduled meeting.

The CDA emphasized its “primary authority and jurisdiction over cooperative general assemblies.”

“PALECO is obligated to comply with the order of the CDA,” the letter stated.

PALECO had rescheduled the AGAM to November amidst criticism from concerned members-consumers-owners by seeking approval from the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

The CDA pointed out that while they had previously issued a memorandum recognizing the power of supervision and regulation of NEA over CDA-registered electric cooperatives, such authority is “limited solely to matters where NEA has exclusive cognizance.”

“In the case at hand, the issue of conducting AGAM in accordance with the cooperative by-laws is a matter of governance that falls squarely within the domain of the CDA,” the letter pointed out.

The CDA stated that PALECO opted to seek a favorable decision from NEA instead of from the CDA in the rescheduling of AGAM.

“Nonetheless, PALECO opted to seek a favorable decision from NEA and thereby subjected the cooperative to the authority of the agency. As a result, PALECO positions itself to accept the consequences of its actions. This is without prejudice to the fact that the failure of the cooperative to comply with CDA order and violation of the cooperative by-laws could result in findings during inspections,” the letter stated.

Groups critical of PALECO have complained about the postponement of the AGAM where they said they wanted to raise management concerns about the cooperative.

PALECO has yet to issue a statement in response to the letter.