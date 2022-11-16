Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) is seeking qualified candidates to run for director positions in five districts throughout the city and province following a recently approved new schedule of elections from the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

In the Districts of VI, IX, X, I, and III, new schedules for board of directors (BOD) elections will take place from December 2022 to January 2023.

Information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada said Wednesday that the new schedules are for districts that postponed polls.

The districts covered are VI in Narra; IX in Quezon and Rizal; X in Roxas, Dumaran, Araceli and Cagayancillo, and I covering the poblacion barangays of Puerto Princesa, including Bagong Pag-asa, Bagong Sikat, Bagong Silang, Kalipay, Liwanag, Mabuhay, Magkakaibigan, Maligaya, Manggahan, Maningning, Masigla, Masikap, Masipag, Matahimik, Matiyaga, Maunlad, Milagrosa, Model, Pagkakaisa, Princesa, Seaside, Tagumpay, Tangalaw and Bancao-Bancao.

“We are encouraging ‘yong mga qualified candidate or gusto maging candidate to check if they’re qualified and apply if they are qualified. Kasi importante ang position ng board of director as boses ng inyong distrito sa kooperatiba,” she said.

She said that some individuals who wanted to run for office might have met the requirements, but they didn’t show up at the annual general meetings.

District VI will hold elections on December 10, IX on December 17, X on January 14, 2023, and I on January 21, 2023.

PALECO also announced the date for the election of District III next year, on January 28, 2023, covering the city’s northern barangays from Tagburos to Langogan. The District III election is scheduled for 2023 and is not included in the postponed elections this year.

The new election dates were initially scheduled by the member services department and will be presented to the board of directors. The resolution was sent to the NEA for approval.

Those who were disqualified as of the original election date may still apply if they have corrected their deficiencies and their disqualification no longer applies to them, as required by the cooperative’s election code, she added.

The applicants in districts VI, IX, and I were all lone candidates of their districts and declared disqualified by the screening committee.

It should be noted that the disqualifications also resulted in a change in the chairmanship of the PALECO board of directors. Liza Angela M. Jaranilla of District VIII is now serving as the presiding officer in board meetings as the elected vice chair.

