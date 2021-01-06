PALECO, BuCor to ink pact for construction of substation

PALECO is negotiating with BuCor for the use of a land where the substation will be constructed, which is inside the premises of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF).

Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will be signing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in the first quarter of 2021 for the construction of a 5MVA substation in Barangay Montible that will increase the voltage supply in the southern barangays of Puerto Princesa.

Electric coop officer-in-charge Engr. Ferdinand Pontillas said the construction of the substation will help increase the voltage of power supply in southern and western barangays of the city such as Luzviminda, Mangingisda, Iwahig, Montible, and Napsan.

“Sakop niyan ay Barangay Mangingisda, tapos western barangays natin, kasama ‘yong Napsan at Iwahig. Sila talaga ‘yong beneficiary, so ‘yong low voltage na nirireklamo sa atin which is sinasabi na umaabot ng 180 volts, iyon ang ating solusyon, hindi na siya ganon kababa. Tataas na ‘yon, sana ay maging 230 volts,” he said.

Updates given by Pontillas in December 2020 said that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has already approved the project and the electric cooperative is now waiting for the signing of the MOA to start the construction.

“Yong project ay approved na ng ERC at meron na rin tayong nakontrata na gagawa. Ang nilalakad na lang namin ay yong lupa na paglalagakan ng ating substation. Hopefully ay ma-approve na yon at maka-sign na ng kontrata with BuCor by first quarter of 2021 para masimulan na yong construction ng substation,” he said.

Meanwhile, PALECO has also started to construct a 5MVA substation in barangay Lucbuan for the benefit of barangays in northern part of Puerto Princesa. This could improve the service of power supply from barangay Lucbuan to Langogan and to Bacungan, PALECO stated.

