The management of the electric cooperative in Palawan has guaranteed that there will be no scheduled power maintenance until the end of the year, allowing for uninterrupted service during the holiday season.

Engineer Rez Contrivida, general manager of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), said that the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) had previously requested to conduct two maintenance activities this month, but he only permitted the December 10-11 schedule.

“May request ang ating NAPOCOR, [dalawa] yong request niya, pero dinisaprub ko yong isa kasi that will give way para magkaroon muna tayo ng tuloy tuloy na power supply. The rest of their schedules were cancelled,” Contrivida said during the PALECO 4th Quarter Conference.

“Sa January na ulit ang kanilang next request for maintenance ng transmission line from Irawan to PALECO substation,” he added.

Contrivida explained that the Irawan-PALECO line is the “only line” that is being used in the city.

They plan to install a second line in the first quarter of next year so that when there are maintenance activities, it can be used to prevent the currently 2-to-4-hour-long maintenance periods.

“We are planning in the first quarter of next year na magkaroon ng another line para kapag nagtrabaho si NAPOCOR, maiwasan na natin ang mahabang brownout and rotating circuits. Yon po ang plano namin,” he said.

