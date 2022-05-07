The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) assured that there will be enough power supply for the May 9 national and local elections as it also prepared measures for the forecasted load demands.

Engr. Rogelio Baylon Jr. of the Technical Services Department said the electric cooperative also formed a task force to implement measures to avoid interruptions in every voting precinct.

Based on the peak demand outlook of PALECO, there will be a 54.31 MW maximum load demand by morning and it will be supplied by the existing 60.99 MW power supply. By afternoon at 2:00, the load demand will reach 57.61, which will be supported by 64.49 MW of supply, and 52.35 MW of demand at 7:00 pm that will be supported by 59.17 MW.

“Wala tayong kakulangan ng power, i-ensure lang ng ating IPPs na walang damage o magiging aberya sa mga makina. Iyon lang ang iingatan natin. Nag-conduct kami ng task force upang magampanan natin ang ating tungkulin para maiwasan natin ang interruptions natin para sa precinct natin,” Baylon said.

Some measures implemented by PALECO ahead of the May 9 elections are the massive clearing of transmission lines, transformer load management, and monitoring, inspection of schools that will be used as voting centers, and coordination with the National Power Corporation (NPC) and Independent Power Providers (IPPs) to ensure reliable power supply.

Some of the big users of electricity, like malls, are also cooperating with PALECO to make sure that voluntary load curtailment (VLC) could be activated in case there is going to be a shortfall in power due to emergency corrective maintenance of generating units.

“Worse case, nagkaroon ng breakdown ng units, isa sa option natin ay activate VLC. Ang VLC ay participated by big loads, ang ating contact diyan ay si SM, Robinsons, NCCC. Mga nakakausap natin na anytime may kulang tayo sa power, mag-generator sila, aalis sila sa grid natin para ma-unload, gumaan para di natin kailangan mag-interrupt ng recloser, sila na lang,” Baylon explained.

The electric cooperative also assured the public that there is 24/7 hotline support for all areas during election day for power concerns.