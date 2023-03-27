No occurrence of rotational blackout is expected to experience in the dry season as Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) assures sufficient supply from three power providers.

Engr. Rogelio Baylon, Jr., Technical Services Department, said Monday that the current supply provided by three independent producers is at 65 megawatts (MW). Delta P, DMCI Power Corporation (DPC), and PPGI provide 20 MW, 25 MW, and 13 MW, respectively.

The DPC also agreed to provide an additional 6 MW on its 25 MW at Irawan Power Plant starting March 28, for a total of 32 MW guaranteed dependable capacity.

Baylon adds that if DPC does not provide extra power, the shortage would reach 4.37 MW, resulting in load shedding.

“For three IPPs natin, ang nakapagbigay lang sa atin ng assurance na magdadagdag ng capability ay iyong DMCI. Darating ang ating 6 MW sa Irawan— meron tayong 65 MW na supply. That is good enough to supply ang load natin na pinakamataas na 62.37 MW,” he said.

Puerto Princesa, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, and Taytay are the areas connected by the Palawan Grid.

Last week’s peak demand was 62.37 MW, with the biggest power usage occurring between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The peak accelerates when homes begin to turn on their lights, according to Baylon.

PALECO has a 2.63 reserve based on supplies from three providers.

“Dapat available silang lahat (power plant) always, lalo na during peak load natin. With that capability 32 MW, kayang i-sustain ‘yong ating summer time, so wala tayong rotational blackout,” Baylon added.

The electric cooperative also encourages consumers to optimize their energy use to help lower the power demand. Baylon mentioned that PALECO is implementing demand-side management (DSM) referring to initiatives and technologies to attain the goal.

Consumers may reduce their electricity bills by adjusting the time and period of electricity use through DSM. It also promotes energy efficiency through the use of less energy to perform the task or produce the same result.

“As system operator, dapat ini-establish namin yong demand-side management na ito para maiwasan natin yong mga obstruction na nangyayari sa grid. Dapat meron tayong alternate solution para maiwasan yong total blackout,” he said.

About Post Author