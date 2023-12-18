The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) plans to submit its Capital Expenditure (CapEx) plan to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) before the year ends, after finalizing projects to include in the plan for 2023–2027.

Peter Vincent Mendoza, the corporate planning division chief of the power cooperative, mentioned during the 4th quarter press conference that Paleco has already filed an initial plan and is currently engaged in discussions with ERC to ensure compliance with all necessary requirements.

Obtaining the ERC’s approval is essential to secure financial support for the projects and ensure that the plan does not negatively affect both Paleco’s financial stability and the interests of MCOs.

“Kailangan natin ipa-approve sa ERC dahil itong CapEx plan para maisama natin sa investment fund—iyon ang tinatawag natin na multi-year CapEx plan, fina-finalize na namin ‘yong final projects na i-include namin, and for submission na sa ERC,” he said.

During the 41st general assembly, the member-consumer-owners (MCOs) agreed on the adoption of the P1.1 B CapEx for 2023–2027.

The funding will be allocated to back several significant initiatives, such as the establishment of substations, enhancements to power distribution infrastructure, and the expansion of transmission lines.

Mendoza further noted that General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida directed them to guarantee that the CapEx plan does not result in any rate adjustments affecting MCOs.

“Maconsider lang siya sa kung ano ang approved investment rate natin. Iyon ang sinisiguro natin na hindi magkakaroon ng impact sa ating MCOs dahil sobrang dami na ng increases na ini-implement,” he said.

Mendoza elaborated on Paleco’s CapEx plans, indicating that they have submitted three separate plans to the ERC. These plans includethe emergency CapEx, aimed at interconnecting Barangay Rio Tuba with the Paleco line, the force majeure CapEx designated for assets impacted by super typhoon Odette, and the comprehensive five-year CapEx plan.

Currently, Paleco is in a waiting phase, anticipating the decision following the public hearing. Meanwhile, the force majeure CapEx has already been submitted to the ERC and is now undergoing the necessary legal processes, with Paleco eagerly awaiting the scheduling of the public hearing.

“Ang finalization namin ng project ay this week. Hopefully by next week ay maka-update kami sa ERC, ang CapEx projects na ito, multi-year ay hindi talaga ganon kadali—medyo naantala lang ‘yong ating multi-year dahil nagkaroon tayo ng emergency CapEx at force majeure,” he added. (RG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)