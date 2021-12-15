The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has activated its emergency response organization (ERO) in anticipation of Odette making landfall in the province towards the weekend.

An advisory issued by the cooperative Monday sought the activation of ERO to implement its emergency response plans throughout PALECO’s service area.

Acting general manager (AGM) Engr. Federico Villar Jr. has required all PALECO department managers to “restore electric service in areas that are not going to be affected by the impacts of the weather disturbance but temporarily shut-off for safety reasons.”

The advisory also added that damage and power situation reports must be submitted by PALECO’s departments to the technical services department (TSD).

The northern portion of Palawan has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 1 as typhoon Odette moves towards the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

PAGASA reported that heavy to intense rains, at times torrential, will be experienced over northern and central Palawan, including Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands, from Friday early morning to Saturday early morning.