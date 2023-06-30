As part of the World Environment Month celebration, the Palawenyo Savers Club (PSC) took an active role in promoting environmental consciousness among school children by distributing reusable water bottles and lunch boxes.

A series of activities was held on Thursday, June 29, organized by the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park-Protected Area Management Office to raise awareness about plastic pollution and encourage sustainable practices.

Coastal clean-ups were conducted in Brgys. Marufinas and New Panggangan, where the community, barangay officials, and children joined forces to clean up their coastlines.

Educational sessions were also held for students of Marufinas and New Panggangan Elementary School from grades 4, 5, and 6.

Topics covered included a briefing on the significance of World Environment Month, the detrimental effects of marine debris and plastic pollution, and the importance of complying with the Single-Use Plastic Ordinance (993).

The Palawenyo Savers Club provided reusable water bottles, school supplies, lunch boxes, and snacks as tokens of appreciation to those who participated in the coastal clean-up and the children in attendance.