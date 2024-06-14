A staff member of the municipal government of Coron has issued a public apology for posting online criticism against Team Malakas, a group of social media influencers who visited the town this week supposedly to conduct a relief mission.

The issue arose when social media influencer and entrepreneur Rosmarie “Rosmar” Tan Pamulaklakin announced she would “never again” return to Coron, calling on Mayor Marjo Reyes to address the criticism she and Team Malakas received from municipal staff, specifically identified as Jho Cayabyab Trinidad.

Trinidad allegedly criticized Rosmar and Team Malakas for using the people of Coron for content purposes, making them wait without snacks and water. She also accused them of taking advantage of municipal government staff without remunerating their efforts.

“Dear Rosemar at team Malakas, Ginamit nyo lang mga taga Coron para sa mga vlog vlog nyo at socmed… dismayado dahil naghintay sila ng isang oras at gutom… at lalong ginamit niyo mga staff para mag assist sa inyo tapos Wala kayong inabot kahit singkong duling! Kayo ba naman nagpa laro ng bring Me pustiso Hindi niyo nga hinawakan? [sic]” Trinidad’s now deleted post stated.

This post did not sit well with Rosmar and Team Malakas, including one member, Rendon Labador, who confronted Trinidad based on a posted video.

Rosmar also defended that she gave ₱3,000 to the staff, which was her last cash.

“Pumunta kami dito para mag-enjoy, tapos ang gagawin ibabash pa kami,” Pamulaklakin can be seen stating.

When Trinidad appeared, apparently in an office in the town, Labador told her, “Ikaw yon, ikaw yon? Halika dito. Ano bang ipinagmamalaki mo?”

They were also criticized for not including local officials in the distribution of goods, appliances, and money during their charity visit.

Rosmar responded to this by posting online, “Grabe kaya pala nang babash official ng CORON PALAWAN kasi kahit sya gusto makakuha ng ayuda imbes na para sa mga tao na 🥲💔.”

Eventually, it was agreed that Trinidad would apologize publicly through a video she posted in her Facebook account.

The incident has sparked reactions from local officials and residents, highlighting the tension between influencers and local authorities.

Coron Vice Mayor Asian Palanca lauded Trinidad for her humility and willingness to apologize.

Despite the group’s vocal criticism, Trinidad remained composed and did not raise her voice in response.

“Ang pagtanggap ng pagkakamali at pagpapakumbaba ay tanda ng taong may Diyos sa puso. Tao lang po tayo na nagkakamali, kahit sino ay nagkakamali. Lahat ay nagkamali na, kung hindi ka marunong magpatawad, wala kang karapatang magkamali. Ang taong marunong magparaya at magpatawad ay laging pinagpapala ng Diyos,” Palanca stated.

Other locals also expressed dismay on how Team Malakas managed the situation.

“Nag apologize na si Ate Jho Jho Cayabyab Trinidad at tanggap ang pagkakamali niya. Ngayon Rendon Labrador, pano naman ung panduduro mo sa kanya? Babae ung dinuro-duro mo. At mayabang ka na naghahanap ng idadamay dun sa munisipyo? Tanong ka pa sino pinagmamalaki. Kaya pala madami ka basher, mayabang ka pala talaga,” said Tristan Palanca

“Taga Coron lang pala magpapalabas ng tunay nilang ugali.” KV Decena added,

Another social media influencer and entrepreneur Aira Jane Barredo, also weighed in, challenging Labador’s actions.

“Sige nga Rendon Labador, what if pondohan ko si ate na pinahiya mo sa social media kasuhan ka sa panduduro mo? Ang yabang mo naman po para sabihin ‘sino ka’ anong pinagmamalaki mo,” Barredo said.

Ricky Pe, a Manila-based Coron native, expressed his frustration on how social media influencers conduct themselves, especially how they use their influence.

“Problema sa mga sumikat lang sa social media. Walang objectivity, kung bumanat ganun na lang. Masyado self centered ang mentalidad,” Pe said.

He emphasized that while some locals might not react positively, it is unfair to tarnish the town’s reputation based on a single negative interaction.

“Pero lakas mong maka NEVER AGAIN CORON?! Wag na natin isama yung mga local officials, ilabas na natin ang pulitika dito. Pero alam mo kaya ang naramdaman nila dahil sa napaka immature na NEVER AGAIN CORON mo? [sic]” he said.

Pe also questioned the sincerity of the influencers’ charitable actions and spotlighted the difference between genuine philanthropy and self-serving publicity.

“Unang una, pag may poverty porn content ka red flag na yan. Kahit direct or indirectly mo shineshare sa sarili mong posts or shared by others yung poverty porn content mo. Ayokong lahatin, pero mataas ang paninindigan ko sa rationalization na ito,” he said.

“Kasi kung tunay ka talagang matulungin at mala-philanthropist ang trip mo dahil sa biglang pag-asenso mo sa buhay, eh napakaraming organisasyon sa buong mundo, di lang sa sariling bansa, at hindi mabilang na mga paraan, na makakatulong ka talaga: WITHOUT LETTING THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT YOU ARE HELPING. Yun ang bukal sa puso [sic],” he added.