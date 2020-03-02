Palaweños urged to participate in synchronized population and housing census

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) officers (from left to right) RO II August Trinidad, Outlet supervisor Romelita Hernandez, and statistical specialist Jesus Sorima during Kapihan sa PIA Palawan

Local statistical specialist Jesus Sorima said that the local PSA is eyeing the sending out of over 1,300 enumerators to do the census, expecting an increase in the number of population and houses.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is urging Palaweños to participate in the simultaneous holding of the national population and housing census from May 4 to June 1.

“Definitely, tumaas tayo pero kung ilan exactly, ‘yon ang hindi pa natin alam. Ngayong May, gusto namin ma-inform ang general public na mag-participate, starting May 4 hanggang June 1. Meron mga enumerators na magbabahay-bahay para bilangin kung ilan na tayong lahat dito sa Palawan and nationwide ito na simultaneous,” he said.

Sorima said that the majority of the manpower to support the census would come from the Department of Education (DepEd) where the PSA would be engaging the services of teachers to serve as enumerators, supervisors, census area supervisors, and assistant census area supervisor.

The activity is based on PSA Board Resolution No. 04, Series of 2019 and the Batas Pambansa Blg. 72 which provides the taking of an integrated census every 10 years starting in 1980.

According to the board resolution, the 2020 Census of Population and Housing (CPI-I) will be a “nationwide government undertaking that involves the collection, compilation, evaluation, analysis, publication, and dissemination of data on population count, demographic and socio-economic characteristics of the population, housing characteristics, and barangay, characteristics in each barangay, city/municipality, province and region in the country”.

The PSA stated that the census targets to provide government executives, policymakers, and planners with population and housing data on which to base their social and economic development plans, policies and programs.

“Ang reference date noon ay ilan ang population natin as of May 1, ilan ang population natin 12:01 a.m. ng May 1, 2020. Ibig sabihin noon, lahat ng buhay noong May 1, 12:01 a.m.,” Sorima said.

He said that the local PSA has now 1,027 enumerators who would directly conduct the interview.

“Mostly ay mga teacher, kasi may mga area na although ongoing pa yong pakikipag-usap namin with DepEd, baka may mga area na sasabihin na DepEd na walang possible teacher ma-assign, that’s the time na magha-hire na non-teacher,” he said.

He said that teachers who would participate in the census would receive honoraria while non-teaching personnel that would be hired as enumerators would receive amounts within the range of P500 per day.

He said that teachers should finish their duties with the census by June 6.

