Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadet John David Reyes Acob is encouraging young Palaweños to join the PNP by taking the PNPA Cadet Admission Test (PNPACAT).

“I’m encouraging you mga kabataang Palaweño na mag take ng PNPACAT isang opportunity na makapag lingkod para sa bayan at magkaroon ng maayos na kinabukasan,” Cadet Second Class Acob, a Palaweño said.

Prior to entering the police academy, Acob worked as a food attendant in a hotel in Puerto Princesa until he decided to pursue his dream of being a public safety officer.

He also tried to submit applications to different units such as the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) and the PNP Maritime Group but failed.

When I learned that I had passed the PNPACAT, I decided to continue my application in PNPA. From there, I was amazingly blessed because I made it through all the phases of the PNPA application process. Despite all those frustrations and disappointments as a PNP applicant, I just always gave my best shot because I don’t want to have regrets in the end,” he said.

Those who are eager to achieve their goals should not make reservations; instead, give it your all at every opportunity; it will bear fruit in due season if you do not faint. Baon ko lang yong pangarap ko sa sarili at pangarap para sa pamilya. That’s how I’m surviving every challenge that comes my way,” Acob added.

Basic qualifications for entering the PNP include that the applicant must be 18 to 22 years old before June 1, 2023; must be at least a senior high school graduate before June 1, 2023 (graduating students may apply provided that they will complete all the requirements for graduation before admission should they pass); Filipino citizen; must have a normal BMI; and single with no parental responsibilities

Males must be at least 5’2″ (158.4 cm) tall and females must be at least 5’0 (152.4 cm) tall; they must be physically and mentally fit to undergo rigorous training; they must not have been convicted of any criminal, administrative, or civil case; they must not have a pending case of moral turpitude or crimes against the state; they must not be a former cadet of PNPA or other service academies, and they must never have been dismissed

Aspiring young people who want to be full scholars of PNPA may submit an online application until September 30, 2022 at www.pnpa.edu.ph. The examinations will be at Palawan National School (PNS) tentatively on October 29 and 30.

The application is open to those who want to be a future leader of the PNP with the rank of Police Lieutenant after the 4-year cadetship program. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)

