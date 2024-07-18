Contrary to the belief that Palaweños no longer go to the West Philippine Sea for fishing sojourns due to the tension between the country and China, a fisheries bureau official said this isn’t true.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Mimaropa Regional Director Robert Abrera stated that Palaweño fishermen still actively fish in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), but avoid areas where the China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia vessels have a strong presence.

“Hindi totoong walang nangingisda sa WPS, tuloy tuloy ang pangingisda natin—kasi kapag sinabi nating WPS, hindi naman lang yong doon sa may Pag-asa Island sa Kalayaan,” Abrera said, noting that fishermen from Rizal, Narra, Quezon, and Balabac still operate there, beyond the 15-kilometer municipal waters.

“Kami ay BFAR, syempre kami ang may direct contact sa mga fisherfolk, tuloy tuloy ang buhay—normal—nangingisda sila. Actually, ang mga isda natin dito sa palengke, galing sa Quezon at sa Rizal. Malawak ang dagat, ang WPS,” he said.

Abrera’s clarification addresses speculation that Palaweño fishermen have stopped fishing in the WPS due to fears of China’s actions.

In recent months, fishermen who usually go near Scarborough Shoal have been driven away by CCG vessels.

BFAR is persistently urging Palaweño and Filipino fishermen to continue fishing in the WPS, as other areas of the region are secure.

He said that compared to near shore fishing areas, “maganda pa rin ang pangisdaan sa WPS.”

To strengthen their campaign, BFAR distributed three units of 62-footer fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) fishing boats to fisherfolk associations and cooperatives in Narra, Rizal, and Linapacan. These boats will be given to tuna hand-liners, each accompanied by six support boats or “pakura.”

The three units, valued at ₱26,100,000, will be given to organized fishing groups in Narra, Rizal, and Linapacan.

The FRP fishing boat for Linapacan was received by its mayor, Emil Neri, during the handing out of Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFF) cash aid by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum in Puerto Princesa City today, July 18.

Some fishermen belonging to indigenous peoples (IP) communities in Rizal and Linapacan, will also share their use.

“Mother boat ang malaki, yong anim pakura ang tawag—small boat. Ito ay ibibigay natin sa ating mga mangingisda na talagang walang walang bangka. Organized group sila at ang fishing ground nila ay West Philippine Sea. Para doon na sila mangisda at hindi lang near shore fishing,” Abrera explained.

“Last year, meron tayong [nabigyan,| yong Taytay,” Abrera stated. His dream, however, is to complete the distribution of FRP fishing boats to all 23 municipalities in Palawan.

He boasted that the fiberglass boats are environmentally friendly since they will not be used for net fishing. According to their study, they are even “unsinkable” and will last for 20 years as long as they are well cared for and maintained.

“Tataob lang, hindi mababasag, hindi malulubog,” he said.

Abrera said fishermen that will use the “pakura” can catch around 20 kilos of tuna using handlines.

The distribution of FRP fishing boats aims to encourage Palaweño fishermen to continue contributing to the national fish production, which totals 5 million metric tons annually. He said the West Philippine Sea accounts for 12% of this total.

“Ang bawat isang Pilipino kumakain ng 36 kilos na isda sa isang taon. Yon ang fish sufficiency na kailangan nating i-assure para food secure tayo,” he stated.