At least 500 residents of Palawan received medical assistance from the office of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano through a large-scale medical caravan conducted at four hospitals.

On June 26, Cayetano’s team set up medical assistance desks at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) in Puerto Princesa City and the Aborlan Medicare Hospital in Aborlan. The following day, on June 27, they traveled to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay and the El Nido Community Hospital (ECH) in El Nido to address the medical needs of hundreds of locals residing in the northern part of the province.

The Cayetano team also distributed food to patients waiting for their turn to receive assistance, the majority of whom were admitted to pediatric, non-COVID-19, and isolation wards.

Among the beneficiaries was Brenda Bermas, a mother from Barangay San Miguel in Puerto Princesa City, whose child had recently been discharged from the ONP following a car accident.

Expressing her gratitude for the financial support covering her child’s hospital bill and other medical needs, she thanked the opportunity to be provided help by Cayetano’s medical assistance program.

“Sobrang thankful na unexpected ang mabilis na pag process ng bills namin. Hindi ko po maexplain yung saya na nararamdaman ko. Malaking tulong po ito. Gagamitin po namin ito para sa bills at bibilhin na mga gamot. At the same time, may check up po sa heart niya,” she said.

“Na-amaze po ako sa ginawa ni Lord ngayon. Itinataas ko po si Lord sa buhay naming pamilya kasi Siya talaga ang kumilos sa araw na ito. Thank you rin po sa mga taong ginamit Niyo, tulad ni Senador Alan Peter at Senador Pia Cayetano sa araw na ito,” Bermas added.

Another beneficiary of the medical assistance from the ONP was Jackelyn Luyas, who sought help for her sister diagnosed with diabetes and psoriasis.

“Gagamitin ko po ito para madagdagan ang pang bayad sa bill ng ate ko na naka-admit. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa programa nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano. Thank you po,” Luyas said.

On the second day of the medical caravan, Anna Marie Bellica expressed her gratitude for the medical assistance received. Her sibling was admitted to the NPPH due to abdominal swelling and a cyst.

“Kakamatay lang po kasi ng mother namin, tapos ito po, financial problema na naman. Pinagpapray ko po talaga na gumaling na ang kapatid ko… Mas maganda po itong ganito. Sana po tuloy-tuloy ang pagtulong ni Senator Cayetano sa mga mahihirap,” she said.

Bellica also thanked Cayetano and his sister, Rep. Egay Salvame of the 1st District Palawan, for the additional medical assistance she received to transfer her sibling to the ONP in for a medical procedure unavailable in Taytay.

Most of the patients received assistance in covering their hospital bills, acquiring medication, undergoing laboratory tests, and other necessary medical procedures.

Many of them suffered from ailments such as dengue, diabetes, respiratory problems, liver disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, complications during childbirth, and dental issues.

The medical assistance desks were established in coordination with Dr. Mario S. Baquilod, Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Regional Director of the Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) Region 4B. The initiative was also made possible through the collaboration of Dr. Melecio N. Dy, Medical Chief of the Palawan Hospital; Dr. Stenely Manuel, Chief of Hospital at Aborlan Medicare Hospital;