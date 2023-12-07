



A group of Puerto Princesa City residents, concerned about China’s escalating aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), have united to support the national volunteer group Atin Ito.

Atin Ito is organizing a “Christmas Convoy” to sail around Ayungin Shoal and other Philippine-occupied territories this weekend, to bring gifts and supplies to Filipino troops stationed at these remote outposts.

Joaquin Ortega, son of the late broadcast journalist Dr. Gerry Ortega, said they are participating in the Christmas Convoy organized by Manila-based Atin Ito coalition, with a group composed of representatives of local non government organizations, civic groups and concerned individuals.

The planned convoy, which had been cleared by the National Security Council (NSC) following a series of consultations, is set to take off Sunday, December 10, from El Nido in northern Palawan.

Ortega is also behind the formation of Palawan Patriots, a group of local advocates for peace and progress. His group also serves as the secretariat for the local delegation to the civilian mission to WPS.

“We believe that Palaweños should be at the forefront of the fight for our rights in the West Philippine Sea in uniting Filipinos to support efforts by the government and civil society organizations,” Ortega told Palawan News.

“Our beloved island province is at the frontline of this national issue, since most of the administered islands and features are within our jurisdiction in the municipality of Kalayaan,” he added.

Ortega stated that they have sought assistance from House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is currently acting as the caretaker for Palawan’s 3rd District following the passing of Rep. Edward Hagedorn, to join this weekend’s Christmas Convoy.

“Matagal na po ang usapin tungkol sa WPS. Madami nang issue ang lumipas sa loob at labas ng bansa pero ito ay nananatili pa rin na mas malaki ito kaysa mga issue sa pulitika or issue sa mga sektor ng bansa dahil ito ay issue nating lahat. Dito, magkakakampi tayo. Ang gagawin nating to ay para sa ating mga tropang kasundaluhan sa WPS, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pasko ay maparamdam naman natin ang ating appreciation sa mga sakripisyo nila. Napakaliit na bagay nito kumpara sa sakripisyo ng ating mga tropang kasundaluhan pero malaking bagay sa kanila ang maramdaman ang suporta ng ating mga kababayan,” Ortega said.

Ortega invited Palaweños to join their land convoy from the city to the town of El Nido in northern Palawan, which will serve as both the starting and ending point of their Christmas mission.

“Para po sa mga taga-Puerto Princesa, puwede pong sumama sa convoy papuntang El Nido hanggang sa send off kinabukasan (Dec 10). I-message nyo lang kami sa Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress FB page kung gusto niyong sumali sa convoy. Sa mga nasa El Nido naman po o malapit na area, pwede naman pong sumama sa salubong ng mga volunteers galing na sa Kalayaan, so mangyayari ito mga Dec 12 po, doon din sa El Nido,” Ortega said.

“Ortega added that they are welcoming donations of supplies, which will be delivered to the Filipino troops during the convoy.

“Ang donations po ay in-kind lang po, bawal po ang monetary donations: tulad ng mga pagkain o magagamit pangluto, gamot, fishing gear, gadgets na may camera at load na good for 1-3 months. Visit na lang din po tayo sa facebook page ng Palawan Patriots for details, or mag-message po ng mga katanungan ninyo,” he said

Ortega said their new group is open to accepting members from the municipalities of Palawan.



