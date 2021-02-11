Puerto Princesa City Helix Archery Club in preparation for the upcoming World Archery 18mm Indoor Tournament.

Palaweños make it to Top 10 of World Archery Philippines 18 meter virtual shooting

Two recurve women and one barebow men of the Puerto Princesa City Helix Archery Club (PPCHAC) made it to World Archery Philippines (WAP) 18 meter virtual shooting Top 10 during the national tournament on Saturday morning (February 6).

Ramil Carlos, the head coach of Triple 10 archery, told Palawan News that the ranking was “not bad” as they only started training in January.

One of the dry run preparation for the upcoming World Archery 18mm Indoor Tournament.

“Not bad na yong ranking natin kung tutuusin dahil galing sa bahay at modules lahat ng archers natin at nakasimula lang magtraining 3rd week ng January. It just show na may mga potential mga archers natin dito sa Puerto, just give them time to train so they can polish their talents,” he said.

The dry-run and national tournament is done in preparation for the Indoor World Series online.

Carlos said that this is to assess how they set up the minimum health protocols and the right scoring.

“This event is a national event siya. It was organized by the World Archery Philippines parang dry-run lang sa mangyayari next Saturday. Naka-zoom live tayo para makita nila na nag papractice tayo ng minimum health protocol and para makita na hindi natin dinadaya ang score natin,” he said

Among the PPCHAC representatives, Ada Sophia Lagrada ranked number 6, Shanen Mariey Arnesto placed into the 9th rank, while Ramil Carlos listed into 2nd rank.

Although the dates for the upcoming international tournament is a three-day event, Carlos clarified that they are still awaiting for the final schedule as they only have to choose one date for the event.

Aldrin Calampiano, coach inspector 1 of city sports, said the test run was the “official practice” of the Philippines for the upcoming international competition.

“Bale ito ang official practice ng buong Philippines para sa darating na international competition. Inumpisahan lang natin para makita rin ng ibang LGU na tayo ay nag uumpisa na sa sports,” he said.

During the dry-run, there were also COVID marshalls deployed outside the gym to maintain the health protocols.

Shanen Arnesto of the PPC Helix Archery Club recurve women, said she was a bit excited and happy as the team resumed practicing after months of being idle.

“Medyo excited na masaya kasi ngayon na lang kami ulit nakapag-shoot after the lockdown,” she said.

“Yong boredom sa bahay, parang nailabas na namin dito lahat tsaka yong stress sa school,” she added.

Nathaniel Andrei Carlos of PPC Helix Archery Club recurve men, said the virtual dry-run was “nerve-wracking” since they stopped training last year.

“Kinakabahan po kasi ngayon na lang din ako naka-training and biglaan din po yong competition na nasabi samin,” he said.

As the Philippines has been largely affected by the pandemic, Carlos said that they wanted to show to the world that archery is ready to be played under the new normal, citing no difficulty in setting up for the tournament.

“Yong world archery parang nagkaroon sila ng team na may hashtag na back to archery para lang ipakita sa buong mundo na ang archery can be played kahit sa new normal. Kasi hindi naman tayo contact sport,”

“Since napatunayan naman ng archery community dito sa Puerto na kaya natin na mag co-exist with the pandemic, hopefully after this we can go back to training,” he added.

The PPCHAC will battle for the international tournament that will begin as scheduled on February 12, 13, and 14.

The complete list of PPCHAC ranking are as follows:

18-M

Recurve women:

16 Hemalyn Bereber

30 Kyna Ellice Cadiz

32 Clarence Ramos

Recurve men:

27 Nathaniel Andrei Carlos

60 Ron Danielle Bonbon

63 John Chris Campang

68 Von Geo Dacuan

69 Maruel Cudio

71 Achilles Liwanag

Barebow men:

2 Ramil Carlos

12 Rey Nofuente

17 Jeremy Devera