As a coastal city with its many world-renowned attractions like the Underground River, powdery white sand, and crystal clear waters, Puerto Princesa is a place that is never short of tourists ever since the travel restrictions have eased up. And with food seen as one of the next focal points of tourism in the Philippines, it may be the perfect time to put on that apron in the hopes of creating the next local dish that is worth travelling to.

Good thing, there’s Technik Kitchen Appliances to help actualize this dream. Ever since its branch in Puerto Princesa opened its doors to the public a few months ago, many Palaweños have gotten immediate and convenient access to high-quality kitchen appliances that are ideal as long-term cooking partners.

Technik has a fine selection of cooking ranges that are built with modern features to exceed your cooking and baking needs; range hoods that eliminate unwanted odors and greatly improve the air quality in the kitchen, and other kitchen appliances that include air fryers, tableware UV sterilizers, induction cookers, commercial blenders, and more to make meal preparations easier. Whether you are just starting out on your culinary journey or you’re already a seasoned professional in the kitchen, there will surely be a Technik kitchen appliance perfect not only for your home but for your business as well.

After-sales support is just as important as the product. This is why all Technik products are covered by warranty – Technik Cooking Ranges and Range Hoods with 2 years on parts and 1 year on service, and Technik Kitchen Appliances with 1 year on parts and service. Backed up by over 450 service centers nationwide, you can be sure to get fast, reliable, and qualified assistance.

The Exatech building in Palawan not only showcases the latest kitchen appliance offerings from Technik, it is also where you can find products from other leading brands like Tecnogas—a legendary Italian brand that has been around for decades—Fujidenzo Home and Commercial Appliances, Whirlpool, and Maytag Commercial Laundry.

In addition to the showroom, the building also serves as a training center and a hub for warehouse, parts, and services—helping them stay true to their commitment to provide first-grade products and services to Palaweños and Filipinos in general.

It’s not too late to ignite your cooking passion too. Come visit their showroom at Exatech-Palawan Bldg., Rizal Avenue, Brgy. Magkakaibigan, Puerto Princesa City and see for yourself how Technik can transform your kitchen.

You can visit them anytime between 9:00AM and 5:30PM on weekdays. They are also open on Saturdays from 9:00AM to 4:30PM. For inquiries, you may contact them at (048) 433-5914.

Technik Kitchen Appliances are available in all leading appliance stores nationwide. Aside from their showroom here in Palawan, Technik also has other showrooms located in Quezon City, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, Legazpi, and most recently, in Isabela. Technik Kitchen Appliances are exclusively distributed by Appstar Global Distributors, Inc. You can visit their website at www.technik.com.ph.