The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) and Regional Adoption and Alternative Child Care Office (RAACO) in Mimaropa will hold a mall show on June 15 at SM City Puerto Princesa, open to the Palaweño public to be informed on matters of adoption and foster care in the Philippines.

The Adoption & Foster Care Forum will be the culmination of this year’s Adoption and Alternative Child Care Week celebration, with the theme “Every Child Matters: A New Era in Adopton and Alternative Child Care.”

As per Republic Act 11642 or the Domestic Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act of 2022, all forms of alternative child care, including adoption and foster care, fall under the jurisdiction of the NACC.

Domestic administrative adoption cases are handles on a regional level, so as to encompass all foundlings and children declared as legally available for adoption.

Located on the first floor of SM City Puerto Princesa is a kiosk manned by members of the NACC and RAACO Mimaropa, for those with queries to the different forms of alternative child care in Palawan.