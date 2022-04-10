Palawan State University (PSU) alumni are vying for a podium finish in the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) Obstacle Course Race being held in Pasig City.

Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 100-meter obstacle course race in competition (FISO-male) Kevin Pascua; and Framel Mabanglo, faculty of the PSU-Department of Physical Education (PSU-DPE), advanced to the final round in their respective categories of the POSF race, expected to conclude on Sunday (April 10) at Arcovia in Pasig City.

Pascua, an elite competitor, is aiming to beat the record that he set in the 2019 South East Asian (SEA) Games at 29.92 seconds.

(File photo courtesy of Mark Alvin Arzaga)

Mabanglo advanced to the final round in his category, the 40-49 age group, in the obstacle course race.

Fellow PSU-DPE faculty members have also finished the race on Saturday, including Diana Lou Bautista, Chiara Senorin, and Aeron Abiog.

Bautista was a finisher in the 20-29 age group category, and Abiog and Senorin in the 30-39 age group.

A Grade 12 high school student from PSU Laboratory High School (PSU-LHS), Francoezra Mabanglo, son of Framel, was also a finisher in the 17-19 age group category.

Besides the elite races, there were also age group contests in the 13 to 16-year-old, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50-above categories in both the men’s and women’s classes.

The event is the second major project of the POSF after the Altitude Obstacle World Series late last month at the Mount Pulag National Park in the Cordilleras mountain range in Northern Luzon.