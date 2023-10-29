Alek Espanillo, a young talent from Palawan, achieved an important milestone by being named the overall champion in his first season of the Pirelli Cup on October 18 in Clark, Pampanga, a remarkable achievement that holds great promise for the future of motorsports in Palawan.

The Pirelli Cup is an annual motorsports competition based on the Italian F1 Trofeo Pirelli and held in the Philippines as a national competition for motorbike racing.

Espanillo, under the Lightweight JRC category, raced with the Wheeltek-Yamaha Racing Team and garnered top awards for all six races this season, under the guidance of his coach, Joey Storm Rivero from Zero2Podium.

The race was held back and forth between the racetrack in Clark and the Batangas Racing Circuit, where Espanillo’s racing school, Zero2Podium, held weekly training events to prepare the athletes for the race.

Espanillo sharply leans to the left, navigating a curve on the track. The overall scene captures the speed and intensity of motorcycle racing.

Unlike the other competitors who have been training on the same circuits during the competition, Palawan-born and raised Espanillo took every opportunity to map out the tracks, commuting weekly from his university in Baguio to Batangas and devoting days to burning rubber on the circuit.

“At first mahirap, kasi nagstart ako dito [sa Sta. Monica race track] akala ko magaling na ako noon, kasi araw araw ako[ng] nagpapractice pero nung dumating ako doon, na-humble talaga ako, grabe,” he recalled.

Espanillo described his initial training sessions with the Zero2Podium racers, the majority of whom had participated in competitive races for years and were equipped with complete crews and proper gear. In contrast, he continued his journey with a motorbike that he borrowed from his brother, equipment and gear purchased online, and his entire family serving as a support team.

The photo showcases a podium celebration at the “2023 Pirelli Cup” event held on October 18 in Clark, Pampanga.

It became evident, nevertheless, that his prowess and diligence more than compensated for his equipment deficiencies, as he emerged victorious in all six races of the Lightweight JRC division of the Pirelli Cup.

Espanillo was appreciative of his coach’s encouragement to pursue further racing endeavors, which ultimately led to his invitation to compete in the Pirelli Cup.

“Bale, new guy ako and from Palawan, di naman nila alam na may race track dito sa Puerto. Di naman nila alam na may ganyan, so I had to really climb up the stairs. Hindi lang siya challenge around the track challenge din siya sa surrounding people,” he said.

Racing in Palawan

Espanillo noted that he began participating in motorsports at the age of 16. During his childhood, he and his badminton-playing twin siblings were exposed to a variety of sports. However, it was after observing the Moto GP on Facebook that he began practicing on the track in Barangay Sta. Monica.

A confessed adrenaline junkie, Espanillo was grateful for the discipline that the sport entailed in him. He emphasized the importance of rules and regulations in driving and said that his coach and teammates made him see the benefits of what he called “scientific riding”, which included getting to know the ins and outs of his racing engine as well as learning how to navigate foreign tracks and being incredibly wary of even the slightest bump on the track.

He narrated that his coach lauded the Sta. Monica racetrack for its unique combination of obstacles turns, and curves, which was uncommon among racetracks in the Philippines.

While Espanillo ascribed his victories to his diligent training and perseverance on the arduous course, he expressed regret that the terrain was not utilized more frequently because of a local regulation that limited activities and time on the racetrack in response to residents’ complaints about the noise caused by the racing vehicles.

“Wala kaming coach or riding school [dito sa Palawan] na magtuturo sa mga tao para gawin ang bagay-bagay, lahat sila nagseself-learning,” he said.

Espanillo is hoping that the local government would reconsider the track’s limits since it would save many more youngsters from vehicular accidents on the streets and provide a place for those interested in the sport to train on a good track.

He attributed the sport to calming his thrill-seeking instincts, as it established a sense of serenity and drive in him, particularly during races.

“Ang funny thing nga eh, ang iniisip ko habang nasa racetrack ay kung ano yung masarap kainin mamaya. Di ko iniisip yung race, as much as possible nakaupo na ako, nakavisor down na, kiniclear ko yung mind, and then pag nakapasok na ako sa racetrack, tapos na. Parang ‘Ay, checkered flag na pala,’ ganun lang kabilis dumadaloy,” said Espanilo.

Espanillo remained determined not to rest on his achievements, as he prepares to host a seminar for aspiring racers and motorsport enthusiasts at the Sta. Monica racetrack this Sunday, October 29, during his first off-season, before resuming his training for upcoming events, including the potential participation in an international competition.

“Excited ako pero ‘di pa confirmed kung anong category ko for next season. Currently 300 cc yung nilalalaban ko, pero we’ll see if there’s a level up. Also, I just want to thank the never-ending support and help of my sponsors Wheeltek-Yamaha racing team, Zero2Podium, Alphinestars, Kyt Shirt-attack, and to my family and friends. Without them naman, this championship would’ve been impossible,” Espanilo said.