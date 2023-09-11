In a truly Filipino fashion, netizens took to social media to ask for a ‘balato’ or a share on the winnings of a Palaweño who reportedly won the P36.3 million jackpot in the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday, September 7.

The lucky Palaweño bettor who correctly guessed the winning numbers, 03-31-15-19-10-27 to unlock a whopping ₱36,257,127.40 in prize money.

The winning ticket was reportedly bought in a stall along Lacao St.

Some 109 other bettors also correctly guessed five digits of the winning combination and will receive P24,000 each.

According to PCSO, the lotto winnings will be subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. This means that the bettor would see P7,251,425.48 deducted from the pot money.

The PCSO highlighted that lotto games do not only provide thrilling opportunities to win but also contribute to charitable causes through various programs.