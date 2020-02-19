Palaweño students undergo SM scholarship screening

Twenty-two scholarship applicants from Quezon, Sofronio Española, Aborlan, and Puerto Princesa City successfully passed the preliminary evaluation through the online application required by SM Foundation and proceeded to take the written examination and further screening.

Coming from different private and public high schools in Palawan, Palaweño students took the SM College Scholarship qualifying examination at SM City Puerto Princesa, Feb. 17.

“The college scholarship program aims to uplift lives of less-privileged but deserving student applicants,” said Eleanor Lansang, SM Foundation Scholarship Programs assistant vice president.

Applicants who passed the paper and pencil test composed of English Proficiency, Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, Numerical and Abstract Reasoning were further screened through an interview.

“We do these screening process to make sure the right and more deserving students get the chance to pursue their dreams and excel academically with help of SM,” said Russell Fernandez, SM City Puerto Princesa public relations officer.

Six Palawan student applicants qualified for the final evaluation stage.

The final list of SM College Scholars will be released before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The SM Foundation scholars will enjoy their choice of specialization in accounting, information technology, engineering and education, full tuition, monthly allowance, part-time job opportunities during semestral and Christmas breaks, exclusive job offers with the SM group upon graduation, and other fun-filled activities and enrichment programs.

