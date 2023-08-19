Palawan State University’s student athletes are preparing to participate in an upcoming international ultimate frisbee tournament scheduled for this September.

Selected to represent the Philippines and Palawan in the upcoming Asia Oceanic Ultimate and Guts Championship (AOUGC) Open Division at Alabang Country Club from September 6 to 10, John Patrick Sinadjan and Franco Ezra Mabanglo, both engineering students and members of the Palawan State University Disc League (PSU-DL), have earned their spots on the national team.

Guided by their coach Framel Mabanglo, they are poised to participate in the championship.

After securing the first runner-up position at the 10th National Ultimate Collegiate Championship on July 23, trailing behind the University of the Philippines Diliman, both Sinadjan and Mabanglo were selected by the national team’s coach to fill the available slots on the team participating in the AOUGC.

“I think from there, the way we played on that tournament—kami po ni kuya Pat—got the attention of players and coaches,” said Mabanglo, a second year student, with 11 years of experience playing ultimate.

“As we got home here in Palawan, ako po nagulat na lang after a few days ay kasama na ako sa GC ng team, and I saw sa GC na we were recommended by one of the team captains of the Philippines,” he added.

Sinadjan, a fourth engineering student, said he too couldn’t believe he’s now part of the national team.

Known as Jepoy, he has been engaged in the sport of ultimate frisbee for a decade, starting from his origins in El Nido.

“Simula po noon hanggang ngayon di pa rin ako makapaniwala na nagkaroon ako ng chance na marepresent yung bansa natin,” he said. Sinadjan has played for the PSU-DL since the organization’s inception.

“Nag start talaga ako mag-frisbee sa Potter’s Place School, under the guidance of T. Shyo Sayajon. Simula nun nahook na po ako sa frisbee hanggang sa naging passion ko na yung paglalaro,” he added.

Franco, known as Coco, has also been interested in the sport since elementary school. Back when he was a child footballer, he and his father Framel witnessed friends playing a game of ultimate frisbee at the City Sports Complex during their practice.

From that point onward, Framel has been actively involved in both playing frisbee and fulfilling the role of a coach within the PSU-DL.

“I have been a frisbee player for almost 13 years together with my wife Eden Mabanglo, and also Mr. Sergio F. Ramboyong as assistant coach,” Framel said.

“Frisbee was introduced to us by the Dador cousins namely, masters Maco, Edgy, Harley, and two of our national team frisbee players Kevin (Popoy) and Tito Xtian,” he added.

When inquired about the significance of the sport to them, both frisbee players highlighted that their motivation stemmed from the essence of the game itself.

“Wala kasing referee yung frisbee. Ito po siguro yung pinaka unique na aspect ng frisbee, dahil nagagawa ng bawat player maglaro sa high intense game while maintaining respect and fair play habang naglalaro. And para sa akin, malaking factor yung frisbee kung sino ako ngayon,” said Sinadjan.

“It means a lot not only for me, pero pati na rin sa buong frisbee community ng PSU and all over Palawan. It is really an honor to be playing in this level of ultimate, and to have this opportunity to showcase the talent that we have here in Palawan and represent our province on an international level. Ito na po yung chance na mapakita namin sa labas ang level ng ultimate frisbee na meron tayo dito sa Palawan,” added Mabanglo.

Both athletes are presently engaged in training and physical conditioning as they prepare for the upcoming game. During their free time and when they don’t have classes, they train at the PSU field. They said they are managing their time as student-athletes.

At present, Mabanglo and Sinadjan are organizing a fundraiser to back their pursuit of representing the country in the AOUGC. Additionally, they have been slated to participate in a training bootcamp with fellow national team members on September 2-3 in Manila.

Further details for the fund raising and updates for the upcoming AOUGC can be found on their Facebook page, PSU-DL Palawan State University Disc League, and U24 Binata Ultimate.