A marine soldier, killed in a 2020 gunfight with the New People’s Army (NPA) in Palawan, was posthumously awarded the most coveted Medal of Valor, the highest combat honor in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Staff Sgt. Cesar Barlas, a member of Marine Battalion Landing Team 4, was leading a four-man team on a combat patrol operation when they encountered NPA members from the Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) in Barangay Mainit, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, on September 3, 2020.

The team neutralized five NPA rebels, including two top-ranking leaders of the BVC operating in Palawan, but lost Barlas after he was struck by an M203 grenade.

The NPA rebels killed in the eight-minute encounter included Bonifacio “Salvador Luminoso” Magramo, Andrea “Ka Naya” Rosal, Noel Siasico (also known as Silnon or Celnon), Ren Manalo (alias Pandan, Lemon, Jona, Amir), and a person known as Ka Rj.

Barlas was commended for his ‘ultimate sacrifice’ in the firefight, which contributed to the collapse of Kilusang Larangan Guerilla-Palawan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presented the posthumous award during the 88th anniversary rites of the AFP on December 21, which was received by Barlas’ wife.

Republic Act No. 9049, enacted on March 22, 2001, outlines the specific benefits and privileges awarded to recipients of this medal.

Section 2 of the Act establishes that recipients of the Medal of Valor are granted a perpetual monthly stipend of P20,000. This provision ensures continuous financial support for the awardees in recognition of their distinguished service.

The provided gratuity for Medal of Valor awardees is independent of any current or future salary or pension they may receive from the Philippine government. In the case of the awardee’s passing, this gratuity will be equally distributed to the surviving spouse (until remarriage) and to any children, whether biological, adopted, or illegitimate, until they either reach 18 years of age or marry, whichever occurs first.

Additionally, this gratuity is not considered part of the awardee’s gross income and is exempt from taxes as per Title III, Chapter VI of Republic Act No. 8424, also known as the “Tax Reform Act of 1997”.

Under Section 3, Medal of Valor awardees, along with their widows, widowers, and dependents, are entitled to a range of benefits. These include preferential hiring in government agencies and corporations, contingent on meeting job requirements.

They also receive priority in government housing program applications and in the acquisition of public lands, as well as preferential rights to lease lands and exploit natural resources. Additionally, these awardees are eligible for loans up to P500,000 from government financial institutions without the need for collateral.

They enjoy a 20% discount on services like transportation, hotels, dining, and medical purchases, with private establishments able to offset these discounts as tax credits. This discount also extends to fees at cultural and leisure venues like theaters and concert halls.

Furthermore, they are entitled to complimentary medical and dental services and consultations across the country, with private healthcare providers able to claim these costs as tax credits.

During the 88th AFP anniversary, Marcos declared that recipients of the Medal of Valor from the AFP will see an increase in their lifelong monthly gratuity.

However, Marcos did not specify the amount of the increase or the timeline for its implementation.