Riotuba-born and raised, Drexel John Amit ranked 4th on the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination on December 20, achieving a score of 91%. Amit regarded this placement as an unexpected blessing, as the result came two months after he had passed the Chemical Engineering board examinations.

Drexel graduated in June with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saint La Salle (USLS) and spent the last quarter of 2023 preparing for his Chemical Engineering board exam in October and the Chemical Technician’s examination in December.

“First siyempre yung Chemical Engineering na boards, tapos siyempre, pag ‘di kami makapass sa chemical engineering nag-a-apply din kami for Chemical Technician. Para pag di kami nakapasa sa engineering may another chance kami for license. Ayun yung ginawa naming, tapos supposedly ang chemtech boards is same month ng chemeng, pero na-move siya twice from October to November then December, so surprise!” Drexel said in an exclusive interview with Palawan News.

Like most Chemical Engineering graduates, he took the Chemical Technician licensure examination in addition to the more rigorous Chemical Engineering board exam, alongside his friends and schoolmates. The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reported that 651 out of 927 candidates passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination in October.

Meanwhile, 594 out of 1,148 candidates passed the Chemists Licensure Examination in December 2023, and 2,600 out of 3,138 passed the Chemical Technicians Licensure Examination.

Drexel spent months in an intensive review with his classmates and friends in Iloilo since graduating. When the results for the Chemical Technician exam came out, he was too busy booking a flight home to Palawan to notice anything different from the overwhelming number of congratulatory messages.

It wasn’t until a message said, “Partida, may trangkaso pa yan [nung nag-exam]!” did he finally check the results for himself, and found his name among eight other examinees who scored 91% in the overall examination, which included another Palaweño- Engr. Jeffrey De Castro, a faculty member of the College of Sciences in Palawan State University.

He expressed his eagerness to celebrate with his family in Riotuba. “Supposedly, pinapauwi na ako actually before Christmas pero sabi ko na lang after Christmas, before New Year ako mag-uwi, pero nakaprepare na rin ako magbiyahe. Nagpullout na ako sa dorm,” he said.

Drexel said that he and his classmates narrowly avoided the travel woes concerning tropical depression Kabayan, which had weakened into a Low Pressure Area when it crossed Southern Palawan on December 20.

“Buti na nga lang! Nasa Iloilo kami, water travel. So since natimingan na ang the day before, nagkaroon ng cancellation ng mga RORO, nakauwi na kami. Buti na lang di kami na-stranded sa Iloilo.”

Drexel graduated valedictorian in Leonides S. Virata Memorial School, and was an active participant in science and math competitions in the province.

His mother’s side of the family hailed from Negros Occidental, and when he was granted a full ride scholarship by the Rio Tuba Nickel Foundation, Inc. (RTNFI) to USLS, it was a no-brainer for Drexel to pursue his passion in Chemical Engineering in the same university.

“Dati talaga sumasali ako sa mga MTAP, pero yung turning point talaga ay may mga senior kami sa LSVMS na Maganda ang chemical engineering then ang PICHE chapter ng Palawan naghold sila ng isang quiz bee sa school tapos ako yung nagchampion doon, tapos parang ang inspiring lang na ‘I can do this, why not take ChemEng?’ ‘di ba,” he said.

“Coming from the southernmost part of Palawan, you wouldn’t expect na someone from there would have to excel, although there are so many excellent people there na Nakita ko rin naman. They inspired me, so why not be an inspiration to myself ‘di ba?”