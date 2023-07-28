Expect a spectacular showcase of Palaweño talents this coming Saturday, July 29, at the “Konsiyerto sa Balayong” event, set to take place at the Balayong Rotonda in Balayong People’s Park.

The City Information Office (CIO) said various groups have prepared to demonstrate their prowess in the art of singing and dancing. Leading the charge for an electrifying performance on stage will be the Puerto Princesa City Band, City Choir, and Banwa Dance and Arts.

Apart from the prepared songs, the spotlight will also shine on unique compositions with music by local bands from Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan.

Anticipation is high for the performances of the Wakabs Band, Inborn Harmony Band, Kulitos Kiddus Band, and Kwelyo Band, who are sure to set the stage alight, bringing to life the spirit of Pinoy music, making everyone dance, rock and roll, and marvel at their musical brilliance.

The “Konsiyerto sa Balayong” remains a special part of the unique program conceived by Mayor Lucilo Bayron in collaboration with the Mega Apuradong Administrasyon—the “Balayong Tree Planting and Nurturing Festival 2023.”

It was first held on July 29, 2017, to give the city a fresh outlook, further strengthening the tourism industry.

All Puerto Princesans are invited to attend and celebrate a whole day filled with meaningful and nature-inspired activities.

The concert is set to kick off at exactly 5:30 p.m. and is expected to continue until midnight, ensuring a night of enjoyment and merriment for all.