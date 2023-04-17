Eugene Conde, a Palawan-born makeup artist, has been featured in the upcoming Disney series “American Born Chinese,” where he worked alongside Hollywood hotshots, including award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

On his Facebook account, Conde expressed his pride and gratitude for being part of the show, describing himself as “lucky” to have had the opportunity.

“I feel fortunate to be part of this upcoming TV show and proud to work with newly Oscar-winning actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, and guest star Stephanie Hsu,” he said.

Based in Los Angeles, Conde is a motion picture hairstylist and makeup artist and a member of the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE). He has worked in various fields, including film, TV, music videos, commercials, editorials, runways, red-carpet events, and weddings.

According to his website, Conde’s work has graced the covers of popular magazines, such as Rolling Stone, Marie Claire, Vogue, LA Magazine, Lemonade, Look LA, Audrey, Xtreme Detroit Magazine, OCPC, Cosmopolitan, US Vogue, Super Model, LA Direct, Japan Elle, Westlake, Flaunt, People, and Asia.

His impressive portfolio also includes popular music videos. Some of his notable works include Panic! At The Disco’s “Ballad of Mona Lisa” and “I’m Ready To Go,” where he showcased his ability to transform different looks and moods.

In addition to these achievements, Conde’s talents have also been showcased in numerous notable TV shows, such as “Superpumped,” “The G Word,” “L Word,” “Winning Time,” and documentaries, such as “The Mystery of Nazi Occult,” for the National Geographic Channel.

About Post Author