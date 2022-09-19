- Advertisement by Google -

A Palaweño human resource expert is urging professionals to pursue careers on IT and healthcare, stating emerging opportunities in those fields.

Marvin Rodriguez, country director of a major business processing firm, cited emerging opportunities not just in the Philippines but also in other countries, like India, Switzerland, and Thailand. He observed that the emerging professions are now in line with industries of healthcare and IT.

Healthcare is constantly needed, same as the IT industry due to fast-changing developments, that is why these are the other professions to prepare for, he said.

“Let’s say ang trabaho nandito na, ready na ba tayo? Maaaring hindi pa pero marami pa ang paparating, ang laging paparating ay IT at healthcare– Maaaring hindi pa siya ramdam sa Puerto Princesa pero ito na ‘yong mga paparating,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Tourism ang ating main industry, pwede tayo mag-focus doon subalit bigyan din natin ng atensyon ang ibang field–kung tayo ay titingin pa, pwede natin bigyan ng option ‘yong ibang industry tulad ng health care at IT. Bigyan natin ng opportunity ang sarili natin na mailinya sa ganoon kasi ito rin ‘yong mga industriya na paparating,” he added.

He encouraged locals to continuously pursue greater dreams and opportunities and not limit themselves to what they only see. He highlighted that Filipinos must also invest in having determination and patience in finding jobs aligned with their capabilities and readiness for job opportunities.

“Laging meron trabaho, hindi ‘yan mawawala. Kailangan lang ng determinasyon kung ano ang angkop sa atin,” he added.

As a Palaweño who has spent most of his career outside the province, bringing his advocacy to Palawan is a great opportunity to also help his fellow locals in the field of human resource development.

As part of his advocacy, he aims to bring a series of job fairs related to sales, healthcare, and IT. He started the first job fair on September 19 aiming to hire about 300 workers where some of them may be employed for companies in Manila with a relocation allowance. He also wants to provide massive career guidance and orientation, particularly to students who are now starting to choose the paths they would take.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts