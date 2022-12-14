Palaweño Geo Ong tops the list of content creators in the Philippines in 2022, according to the video streaming site YouTube.

In a list that was made public by YouTube, Ong ranked higher than other notable Filipino content creators such as Cong TV, Zeinab Harake, and Ivana Alawi, who had ascended to the top the previous year.

Here is the list of YouTube’s Top Content Creators in the Philippines:

Geo Ong

Cong TV

Zeinab Harake

Ivana Alawi

Vice Ganda

Von Ordona Vlogs

Doc Willie Ong

Pugong Byahero

Francine Diaz

Small Laude

In the meantime, Ong’s video “Baon” achieved the place of third most popular trending video in the Philippines in 2022.

Watch Geo Ong channel’s recently posted video.

Here is the list of YouTube’s Top Trending videos in the Philippines:

ASWANG SA PROBINSYA 2 | KA BENJO | TAGALOG ANIMATED HORROR STORY by Kristories @Bianca Umali DI NAKAPAG PIGIL! @Ruru Madrid @Buboy Villar by FATBOYS BAON by Geo Ong MOMMY CHALLENGE WITH VICE GANDA! | IVANA ALAWI by Ivana Alawi JOKWARD by Cong TV Bagong Taon sa PINAS | Pinoy Animation | New Year Special by Kei Nine BIA 1ST MAGICAL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION | ZEINAB HARAKE by Zeinab Harake VIRAL: ABS-CBN reporter niyakap ng palaboy habang nag-uulat | ABS-CBN News by ABS-CBN News What Really Happened In Las Vegas | Vice Ganda by Vice Ganda ZEUS by Viy Cortez

Here is the list of YouTube’s Top Trending Music Video in the Philippines:

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’ M/V Charlie Puth – Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) [Official Video] Ace Banzuelo – Muli | Official Music Video Anees – Sun and Moon Remix (ft. JROA) Adie, Janine Berdin – Mahika (Official Lyric Visualizer) Zack Tabudlo – Asan Ka Na Ba (Lyric Video) FLOW G – Praning (Official Music Video) Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz – What Else Can I Do? (From “Encanto”) Moira Dela Torre – Kumpas (Official Lyric Video) Wasted – J emm Dahon, KL, Kushin, Ft. Aeron J, Guthrie

To date, Ong’s channel on Youtube has 4.59 million subscribers.

