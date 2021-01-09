Palaweño farmers receive financial and food subsidy from DA-AMAD

Under the Cash and Food Subsidy for Marginalized Farmers and Fisherfolks (CFSMFF) program of the department, a total of 707 beneficiaries registered under Registry System for Basic Sectors of Agriculture (RSBSA) have received the subsidy in MIMAROPA.

The Department of Agriculture- Agribusiness Marketing Assistance Division (DA-AMAD) has distributed financial assistance and food subsidy to at least 130 farmers and fisherfoks in Palawan as beneficiaries under Republic Act 11494 or Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

The chosen beneficiaries who are affected by the pandemic and other disasters have received P3,000 cash and P2,000 worth of food subsidy which includes 20 kilos of rice amounting to P1,000; 50 pieces of eggs amounting to P600, and three kilos of chicken amounting to P400 on December 29.

“Sa pamamagitan ng pamamahagi ng manok at bigas, nakakatulong din ang kagawaran sa mga lokal na prodyuser at maliliit na mga negosyante dahil ang mga piniling suplayer ay mga lokal na kooperatiba sa bawat bayan ng probinsiya,” the department said in a statement.

The department added that DA used technology such as QR code attached in stubs to be presented with a valid ID in any MLhuillhier branch across the region to claim the financial assistance.

Aside from Palawan, other provinces of the region like Oriental Mindoro with 343 beneficiaries; Occidental Mindoro with 90 beneficiaries; and Marinduque with 144 beneficiaries also benefitted from the program through the coordination of the department to farmer cooperatives, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

