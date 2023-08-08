Two Palawan boxers brought honor to Palawan after a successful bid in the Palarong Pambansa 2023 held from July 29 to August 5 in Marikina City.

John Reeve Vinoya from Narra secured a silver medal in the Junior Boys Pin Weight 44-46kgs category while Raffy Dubao from Aborlan earned a bronze medal in the Youth Boys Minimum Weight 46-48kgs category.

According to the Provincial Information Office, these athletes underwent rigorous training under the supervision of the Office of the Governor – Sports Division of the Palawan Provincial Government, led by Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan.

Overall, the MIMAROPA Region secured a total of twenty-seven (27) medals, including six gold, eight silver, and thirteen bronze medals, proving its excellence and capability in various sports disciplines at the prestigious Palarong Pambansa 2023.